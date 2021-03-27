Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Shares in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 40,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average is $48.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

