Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Engie alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGIY opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. Engie has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $16.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.