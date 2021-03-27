Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of EGIEY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,616. Engie Brasil Energia has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
About Engie Brasil Energia
