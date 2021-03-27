Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EGIEY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,616. Engie Brasil Energia has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

About Engie Brasil Energia

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 60 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; and 45 complementary plants, which comprise 3 biomass, 38 wind farms, 2 photovoltaic solar power plants, and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

