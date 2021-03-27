Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Up 5.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)’s stock price shot up 5.2% on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $23.00. The stock traded as high as $24.77 and last traded at $24.77. 3,256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 295,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

EPAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. CJS Securities started coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, G.Research downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Enerpac Tool Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,650,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 66,882 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,093,000 after acquiring an additional 985,619 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 437.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average is $22.68.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.