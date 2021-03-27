Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $2.50.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UUUU. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.25 price objective (up from $4.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.88.

UUUU opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $819.43 million, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30.

In other Energy Fuels news, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $68,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $99,247.50. Insiders have sold 43,767 shares of company stock valued at $184,591 over the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 543.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 22,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,888,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 257,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 195,427 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,255,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 32,159 shares during the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. Its projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

