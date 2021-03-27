Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 44.27% and a negative return on equity of 118.08%.
Shares of NASDAQ EFOI opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.14. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $14.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67.
Energy Focus Company Profile
See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.