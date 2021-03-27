Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 44.27% and a negative return on equity of 118.08%.

Shares of NASDAQ EFOI opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.14. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $14.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.