Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Short Interest Update

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the February 28th total of 337,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 93.4 days.

ENRFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Shares of ENRFF traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.59. 410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231. Enerflex has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

