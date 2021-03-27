Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Short Interest Update

Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 73.2% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

ECIA stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,983. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.66. Encision has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.02 and a beta of -0.40.

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical device company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter. Encision had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%.

Encision Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. The company provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures.

