Empirical Capital Management LLC Makes New $505,000 Investment in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. CoreCivic makes up 0.4% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Empirical Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of CoreCivic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,535,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,408,000 after purchasing an additional 792,211 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,056,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,456,000 after acquiring an additional 781,694 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,544,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,119,000 after acquiring an additional 36,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 855,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 484,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Shares of NYSE CXW traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.92. 1,675,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.51. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $14.44.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.07 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoreCivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.