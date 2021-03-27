Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Short Interest Update

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EMCF stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.48. Emclaire Financial has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 6.98%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

