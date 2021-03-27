Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 83.7% from the February 28th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $13.35. 44,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,059. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.
Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.