Elixinol Global Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Short Interest Down 74.4% in March

Elixinol Global Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Elixinol Global stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,833. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15. Elixinol Global has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.33.

Get Elixinol Global alerts:

About Elixinol Global

Elixinol Global Ltd. engages in the sale of nutraceutical and related hemp products. It manufactures and distributes industrial hemp products and early stage medical cannabis business focusing on the importation, cultivation, manufacture and distribution of CBD and THC products. The firm operates through the following segments: The company was founded by Paul Benhaim on September 4, 2017 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Elixinol Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elixinol Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.