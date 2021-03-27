Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ELMUF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

ELMUF stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.46. 809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325. Elisa Oyj has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.96.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates through Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers mobile and fixed network services. It also provides industrial IoT solutions for manufacturers, remote patient monitoring and healthcare solutions, and B2b customer support services; and online services.

