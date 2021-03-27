Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Reduced by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,620 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 193,385 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,318 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 265,606 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $38,141,000 after purchasing an additional 35,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $132.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.16. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.63 and a 1 year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $139,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,447.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,080 shares of company stock worth $15,813,360 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.