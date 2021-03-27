Edward Joseph Benoit Sells 4,271 Shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 4,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $27,932.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,531.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Edward Joseph Benoit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Edward Joseph Benoit sold 1,102 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $7,163.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Edward Joseph Benoit sold 2,244 shares of RF Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $16,089.48.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -620.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $7.56.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). RF Industries had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in RF Industries by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 51,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in RF Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RFIL. Zacks Investment Research cut RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

