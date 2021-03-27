Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Ecolab by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.33. 925,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,614. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.31 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.65 and a 200 day moving average of $209.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.69.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.