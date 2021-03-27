Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Short Interest Up 387.7% in March

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, an increase of 387.7% from the February 28th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of ECAOF remained flat at $$0.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30. Eco has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.39.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.