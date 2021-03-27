eBoost (EBST) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last week, eBoost has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $14.54 million and approximately $5,051.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.95 or 0.00332552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000533 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

