eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,224,722 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,951 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.77% of eBay worth $262,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of eBay by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,855 shares of company stock worth $2,063,882 over the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $60.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

