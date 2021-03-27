Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the February 28th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 173,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,015,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,977,000.

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.14. 152,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,975. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

