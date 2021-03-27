Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a growth of 1,742.3% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of EATBF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.51. 57,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,739. Eat Beyond Global has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38.

Eat Beyond Global Company Profile

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. It focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

