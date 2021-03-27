EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,056 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $83,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,452,000 after acquiring an additional 228,668 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,677.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 100,887 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $11,260,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 944,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,335,000 after buying an additional 62,020 shares during the period. Finally, B&I Capital AG bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,676,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

NYSE EGP opened at $146.85 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.39 and a 1 year high of $153.26. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.93.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

