East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target Raised to $85.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.67.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $74.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.78. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $90,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,992,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,227 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,776.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,175,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,533 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,082,000 after buying an additional 941,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $616,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.