E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.90 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €10.60 ($12.47).

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €9.56 ($11.25) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.09. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

