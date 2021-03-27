E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.90 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €10.60 ($12.47).

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €9.56 ($11.25) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.09. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

