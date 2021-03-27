Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Shares of DBX opened at $26.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.95, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dropbox will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $35,858.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,708 shares of company stock valued at $971,895. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $694,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,380,000 after purchasing an additional 127,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $6,324,000. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.