Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Short Interest Down 87.5% in March

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
BRLGF stock remained flat at $$2.80 during trading on Friday. Dominion Lending Centres has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93.
About Dominion Lending Centres
