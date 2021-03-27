DMM: Governance Achieves Market Cap of $3.45 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $1.19 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DMM: Governance has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One DMM: Governance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0688 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,838 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,172,331 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

