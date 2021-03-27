Discovery (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Discovery (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $46.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCYHF opened at $8.15 on Tuesday.

Discovery Limited provides various insurance products and services primarily in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It operates through Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Insure South Africa, Bank South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and All Other segments.

