Diploma (LON:DPLM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,236.85

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,236.85 ($29.22) and traded as high as GBX 2,578 ($33.68). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 2,540 ($33.19), with a volume of 583,632 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DPLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 2,510 ($32.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diploma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,978 ($25.84).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,439.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,240.45.

Diploma Company Profile (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

