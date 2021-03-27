Diploma (LON:DPLM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,236.85

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,236.85 ($29.22) and traded as high as GBX 2,578 ($33.68). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 2,540 ($33.19), with a volume of 583,632 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DPLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 2,510 ($32.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diploma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,978 ($25.84).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,439.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,240.45.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

