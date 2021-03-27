Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $29.41 Million Stock Position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.72% of National Research worth $29,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRC traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $46.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. National Research Co. has a twelve month low of $40.12 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average of $50.02.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 87.53%. The company had revenue of $34.77 million for the quarter.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 58,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $3,156,906.06. Also, Director Joann M. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

