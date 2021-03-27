Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to report sales of $83.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.82 million. Digital Turbine reported sales of $39.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year sales of $302.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $299.20 million to $305.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $691.70 million, with estimates ranging from $383.40 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APPS. Canaccord Genuity lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.06.

Shares of APPS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,842,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.96. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $102.56.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

