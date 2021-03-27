Digital Gold Price Reaches $53.07 on Top Exchanges (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 27th. Digital Gold has a total market capitalization of $718,051.78 and $270,982.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for $53.07 or 0.00097416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00058406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.68 or 0.00232527 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.94 or 0.00860741 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00049784 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00075262 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00029469 BTC.

Digital Gold Token Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage

Digital Gold Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

