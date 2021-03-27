Diamond (DMD) Price Hits $2.91 on Top Exchanges

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, Diamond has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for $2.91 or 0.00005305 BTC on popular exchanges. Diamond has a total market cap of $10.42 million and approximately $35,921.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

KARMA (KARMA) traded 48.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001732 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000148 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 71.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00083226 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,583,471 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.