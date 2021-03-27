Diametric Capital LP Makes New Investment in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 147,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,000. Allegheny Technologies makes up 2.0% of Diametric Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATI. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

ATI has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

In related news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $167,459.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,433 shares of company stock valued at $729,459 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATI traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.23. 1,655,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,491. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.93. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $22.87.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $658.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

