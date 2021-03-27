Diametric Capital LP Makes New $629,000 Investment in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 260,828 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.27% of Peabody Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 366.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,456 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 481,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 404,623 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $703,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 4,434.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 201,839 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 197,388 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 162,404 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 10,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $35,186.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,306.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 19,380 shares of company stock valued at $66,579 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BTU shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of BTU stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.87. 2,580,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,018,394. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $281.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The coal producer reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $737.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.82 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 62.27%. Peabody Energy’s revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.