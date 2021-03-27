Diametric Capital LP Invests $792,000 in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.44. 3,943,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,627,203. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 86.44 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

