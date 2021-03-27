Diametric Capital LP Has $949,000 Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Diametric Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 40,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,150,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at $1,565,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Compass Point raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $574.50.

NASDAQ MKTX traded up $20.09 on Friday, reaching $517.80. The stock had a trading volume of 263,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,787. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $535.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $530.92. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $316.15 and a 1-year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total value of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

