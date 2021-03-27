Diametric Capital LP Acquires Shares of 29,881 Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,881 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at $50,301,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 355.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 635,961 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 496,313 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 539.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 482,790 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 407,299 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 2,995.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 420,252 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $15,968,000 after purchasing an additional 406,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Groupon by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 444,457 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 168,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRPN stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $47.59. 1,098,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Groupon, Inc. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $343.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.81 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. The company provides a selection of products in various categories, including things to do, healthy, beauty and wellness, and food and drink, as well as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, apparel, and others.

