DF Dent & Co. Inc. Invests $201,000 in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,469 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,456,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,394 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $50.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $55.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $169.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.83%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $2,110,471.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,654 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,811.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $161,148.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

