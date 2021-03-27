Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the February 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTCWY. Barclays upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

DTCWY traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.84. 16,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,343. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $27.75.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

