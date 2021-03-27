Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €17.63 ($20.75).

Shares of DEQ opened at €17.99 ($21.16) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €17.47 and a 200-day moving average of €15.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52 week low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 52 week high of €19.50 ($22.94).

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

