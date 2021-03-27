Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TNLIF. Panmure Gordon cut Trainline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays cut Trainline from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trainline presently has an average rating of Hold.

TNLIF opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. Trainline has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

