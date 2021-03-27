Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for National Grid (NYSE:NGG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NGG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised National Grid from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC raised National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised National Grid from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

National Grid stock opened at $59.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. National Grid has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $63.78. The company has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in National Grid by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of National Grid by 15.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National Grid by 30.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 34,138 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 28.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the third quarter valued at approximately $710,000. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

