Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target Raised to C$1.70

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$1.20 to C$1.70 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.15 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.40.

Shares of DML opened at C$1.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.31. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of C$0.28 and a 12 month high of C$2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$247,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$186,381.25. Also, Director David Daniel Cates sold 168,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total value of C$145,921.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 876,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$759,049. Insiders have sold 439,500 shares of company stock valued at $481,491 in the last quarter.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

