Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has $1.25 target price on the basic materials company's stock.

According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

DNN has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Denison Mines from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of DNN opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.71 million, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 2.16. Denison Mines has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.81.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 103.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denison Mines will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,452,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Denison Mines by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 645,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

