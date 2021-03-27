Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 295.2% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $961,000. First United Bank Trust raised its position in Deere & Company by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 288.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after acquiring an additional 74,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $372.29 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $117.85 and a 12-month high of $392.42. The firm has a market cap of $116.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $342.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.20.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

