Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBRM) Short Interest Update

Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBRM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 4,100.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,359,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of DBRM stock remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 87,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,733. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Daybreak Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.16.
Daybreak Oil and Gas Company Profile
