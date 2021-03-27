DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,127 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in DaVita were worth $50,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 67.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DVA. Truist upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of DaVita from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

DVA stock opened at $108.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.51 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

