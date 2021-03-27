Datum Trading Up 16.5% This Week (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Datum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. Datum has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and $235,785.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00021653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00047901 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $344.79 or 0.00618318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00064953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00023051 BTC.

About Datum

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org

Datum Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

