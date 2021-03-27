Darwin Global Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 114,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,589,000. Sarepta Therapeutics makes up about 5.5% of Darwin Global Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.27.

In related news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SRPT stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.01. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.41.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

